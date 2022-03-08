Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $70.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.