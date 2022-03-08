Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

