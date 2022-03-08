Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Buys $25,707,775.45 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,242. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

