Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.