Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,993 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE ELF opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

