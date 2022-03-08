Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,797 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

