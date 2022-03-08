Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,569,575 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,569,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Welbilt worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,043,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,045,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 129.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

