Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,377. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37.

