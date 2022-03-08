Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dynatronics (DYNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT):

3/2/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/15/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

2/14/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/12/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dynatronics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

