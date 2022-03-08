Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00.

2/26/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

2/25/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/16/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $2,502,605 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

