Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (AUPH, AVDX, CPRI, DTM, MASS, PING, PLYM, PRIM, PSHG, PTSI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 8th:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.