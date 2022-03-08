Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

About Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

