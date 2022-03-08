Investors Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,060% compared to the average daily volume of 516 put options.

HST stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 1,054,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

