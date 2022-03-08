Investors Buy High Volume of Kala Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,608% compared to the typical volume of 250 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 29,509,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,963. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

