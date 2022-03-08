Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,913 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,433% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

KLTR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 572,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,889. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

