Investors Buy Large Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 57,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,344% compared to the average daily volume of 3,969 call options.

TMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,329. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

