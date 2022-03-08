Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,041% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of iSun stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 61,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

