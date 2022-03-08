ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $267,706.34 and $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00184609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00341259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008074 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,708,813 coins and its circulating supply is 13,808,813 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

