iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 325,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,144. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

