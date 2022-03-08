iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 1.92% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 181,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.