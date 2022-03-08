iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lowered by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 5,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

