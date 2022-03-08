iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $64,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

