iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

