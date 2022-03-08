iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Down 2.7%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.58. 6,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 104,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Get iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 32.51% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.