iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 589.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,751,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 386,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

