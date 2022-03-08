iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,513,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,302,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

