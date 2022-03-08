iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $16.60. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 56,248 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

