iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.38. The stock had a trading volume of 209,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.92 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

