iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.48. 381,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

