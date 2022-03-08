iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $158.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,761. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.