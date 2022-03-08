iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,606,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,657,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

