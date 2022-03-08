iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

