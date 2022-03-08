iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 7.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. 1,733,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,729. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

