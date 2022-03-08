iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 13.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

