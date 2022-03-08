iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.17 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

