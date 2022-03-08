iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $61,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

