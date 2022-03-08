iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. 659,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

