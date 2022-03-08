iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,126 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

