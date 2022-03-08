ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 0.3%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.27. 1,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

