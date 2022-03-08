Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Itaú Corpbanca has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,910. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $983.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.