James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 5,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.