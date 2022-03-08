Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

