Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 39,161 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

