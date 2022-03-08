JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.24. 181,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,751,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

