Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

