Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,576. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

