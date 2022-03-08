Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bumble in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

Bumble stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 268.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.