Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.