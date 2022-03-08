Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$3.70

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,298. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.