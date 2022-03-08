Joerg Wittenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.65. 744,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,560. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.72.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.